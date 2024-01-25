Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 473111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.28.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

