WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.37

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 15076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 693.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

