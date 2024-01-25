WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $62.11. 30,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 67,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

