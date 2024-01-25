Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $111.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

