Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

