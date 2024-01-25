Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.57

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.57 and last traded at $209.45, with a volume of 527039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.42.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.34.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

