Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

