Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.51. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,374. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

