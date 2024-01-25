Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.22. 2,224,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,256. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $303.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

