Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. 1,847,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,880. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

