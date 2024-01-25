Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,834. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

