Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $158.10 and a one year high of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

