Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 553,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,637. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

