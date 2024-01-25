Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 937,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 198,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,297. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

