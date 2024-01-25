Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 501,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.