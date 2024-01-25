Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $19.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $625.99. 1,922,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,657. The company has a market cap of $282.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $601.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

