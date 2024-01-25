Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 7,275 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

