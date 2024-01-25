Wells Fargo & Company Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $93.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

