Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

