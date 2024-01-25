Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $29.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

