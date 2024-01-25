WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 5.8% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.81. 375,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 938,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.47.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.26 million, a PE ratio of -191.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.