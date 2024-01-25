Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 481 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 4,057,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

