Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.18. The company had a trading volume of 486,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.86.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

