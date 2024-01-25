Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,119. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

