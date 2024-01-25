WeBuy (WE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $236,292.32

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $192.38 million and $236,292.32 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

