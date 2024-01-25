Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the December 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

WLDS stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

