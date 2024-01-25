Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

WMLLF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 83,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

