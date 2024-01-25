Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
WMLLF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 83,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.36.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
