Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $461,250.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $183.80 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $670,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.