Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.0 %

WBD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,186,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

