W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 1,058,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,146. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.