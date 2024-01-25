Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 8.41. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.27% and a negative net margin of 106.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 455.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

