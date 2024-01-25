Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Raised to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

VITL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,978. The company has a market capitalization of $613.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,716 shares of company stock worth $2,033,680. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

