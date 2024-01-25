Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $18.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,710,777 shares in the company, valued at $111,960,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,680 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.8 %

VITL stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

