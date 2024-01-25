Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $229,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 123,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $271.72 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

