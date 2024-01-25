Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $9,874,729.20 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $271.72 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The company has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

