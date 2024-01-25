Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $987.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 342,749 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 516,557 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.