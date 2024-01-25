View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEWW remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. View has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

