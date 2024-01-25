Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,093,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,029,551 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.47% of Flex worth $407,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 2,052,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.