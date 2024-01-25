Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,911 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $420,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.5 %

AVY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

