Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Motorola Solutions worth $298,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after buying an additional 251,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $327.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,850. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.25 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

