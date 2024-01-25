Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.99% of Toro worth $257,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 409,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,381. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

