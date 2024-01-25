Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 129,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $373,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.