Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $357,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $107.89. 166,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.