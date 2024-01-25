Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $397,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.32. 398,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

