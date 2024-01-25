Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $335,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 631,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,153. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

