Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $253,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

