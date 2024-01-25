Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $411.14 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,408 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $411,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,627,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

