Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.37% of Camden Property Trust worth $340,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 384,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

