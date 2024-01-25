Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.71% of BorgWarner worth $352,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 606,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

