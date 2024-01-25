Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $432,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.5 %

UNH stock traded down $33.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,583. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

